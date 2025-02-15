CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

