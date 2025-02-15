iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after acquiring an additional 191,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.