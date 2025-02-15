Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $264.49 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

