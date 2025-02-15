Roxbury Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $257.98 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.58.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

