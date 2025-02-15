Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.98 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

