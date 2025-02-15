Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in AstraZeneca by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.