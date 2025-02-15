Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.17 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

