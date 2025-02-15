Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $63,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $363.58 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $270.50 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

