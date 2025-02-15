Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,854 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.6% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $47,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granger Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,529,000 after purchasing an additional 910,603 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,256 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,093,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $123.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average is $118.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.