Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

