Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.3 %

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

