VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ESPO opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF
About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF
The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
