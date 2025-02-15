Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,358 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $266.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day moving average is $243.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $184.84 and a 1-year high of $270.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

