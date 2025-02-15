Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $158.90 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

