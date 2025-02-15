Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE INVH opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.