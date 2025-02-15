Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 14.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 139,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 14.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

About Stellar AfricaGold

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.