Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $9.04 Million Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,468,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 79,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

