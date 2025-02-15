PUREfi Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,907 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,155,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 64,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

