Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 17.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 26,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.