Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $19.09. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 27,449,642 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,433,000.

