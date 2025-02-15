Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $19.09. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 27,449,642 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
