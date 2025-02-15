Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.0 million-$134.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.5 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Knowles Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 27.53%.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Further Reading

