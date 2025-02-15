Empire Life Investments Inc. Takes $8.21 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 122,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JPEF stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $55.57 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3881 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

