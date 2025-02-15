Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

