Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

DTCR stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $18.19. 261,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,152. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $203.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

