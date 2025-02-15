Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.48 and last traded at $96.86. 320,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

