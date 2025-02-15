Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 66.0% in January

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 157,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,576. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $9.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
