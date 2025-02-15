Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 66.0% in January

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 157,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,576. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.