Head to Head Review: BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) versus MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYND Cannasoft Enterprises N/A N/A N/A MongoDB -10.46% -12.22% -5.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and MongoDB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYND Cannasoft Enterprises $1.02 million 2.35 -$13.70 million N/A N/A MongoDB $1.68 billion 12.82 -$176.60 million ($2.74) -105.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

89.3% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYND Cannasoft Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 MongoDB 2 4 23 2 2.81

MongoDB has a consensus target price of $361.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

Summary

MongoDB beats BYND Cannasoft Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It offers professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

