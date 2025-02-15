Music Stocks To Watch Now – February 15th

Apple, Alibaba Group, and Amazon.com are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that operate within the music industry. This can include record labels, music streaming services, musical instrument manufacturers, and live event production companies. Investing in music stocks can provide exposure to the growing music industry and potential financial returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.60. 40,828,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.73. 52,592,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. The company has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $126.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.68. 26,962,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,645,924. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.30.

