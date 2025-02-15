Best Solar Stocks To Research – February 15th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, Vistra, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, and Quanta Services are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, development, installation, or distribution of solar energy products or services. These stocks typically include companies that manufacture solar panels, develop solar power projects, or provide solar energy solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. Investors interested in renewable energy and the growth of solar power often consider solar stocks as a way to invest in the expanding solar energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.64. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.77. 2,823,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.59. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.06. 14,183,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,249,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.78. Vistra has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.74 and its 200 day moving average is $292.64. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.20 and its 200 day moving average is $244.17. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $128.83 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.72 and its 200 day moving average is $304.05. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $206.58 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

