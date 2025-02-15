Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

