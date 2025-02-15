Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Consumer Staples ETFs for Stability in a Volatile Market
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.