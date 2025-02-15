iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is LTG Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LTG Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 3.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.