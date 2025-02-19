Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.