Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Dan Jedda Sells 2,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,672.25. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $502,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $77,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $129,015,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Roku by 11,626.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 59.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

