McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Update

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

Shares of MCCRF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. McCoy Global has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Featured Articles

