McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McDonald’s
In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD
McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:MCD opened at $308.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.20. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Consumer Staples ETFs for Stability in a Volatile Market
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.