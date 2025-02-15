Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Drops By 50.0%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gyrodyne Stock Up 1.3 %

GYRO stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gyrodyne has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management owned 0.90% of Gyrodyne worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

