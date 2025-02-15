New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $42,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,254,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,871 shares of company stock worth $14,586,333. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.95.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

