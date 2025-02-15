Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,373,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $543,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.0% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,141 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 125.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAC opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

