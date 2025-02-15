Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.35%.
Redwood Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
RWT opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $843.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.57. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 44.36.
Redwood Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on RWT
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.