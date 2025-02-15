Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 43,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45,367 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,568.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,457 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 136,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

