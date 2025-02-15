Rep. Julie Johnson Buys SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SBA Communications stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

SBAC stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.97. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $252.64.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $257.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 307,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,511 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

