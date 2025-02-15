Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,829,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 674,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

