Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 1/17/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $587.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Intuit by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,736.20. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

