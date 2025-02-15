Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of GGDVY stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.2056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

