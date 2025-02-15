Roxbury Financial LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $267.83 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.45. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

