Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 359,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.