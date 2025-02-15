Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,762 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 2.1% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 191,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

NYSE HASI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

