SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.80. SBC Medical Group shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 155,988 shares changing hands.

SBC Medical Group Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

