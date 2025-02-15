Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Decreases By 25.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VLYPO traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 7,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.5336 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

